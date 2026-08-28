Problems In Taraba Are Many – Gov Kefas Admits

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has admitted that 35 years after the creation of the state, successive administrations have yet to fully address the challenges confronting the people.

Kefas made the statement while speaking with journalists as part of activities marking the 35th anniversary of Taraba State.

Taraba was created on August 27, 1991, by the military administration of former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Naija News reports.

The governor said the state still had a long way to go, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, water supply, electricity, education, healthcare and employment.

According to him, several communities across Taraba are still without reliable access to basic amenities.

“The problems in Taraba are many, including the absence of basic infrastructure, among others.

“There are many communities that are yet to be provided with reliable water supply. There are also many communities that are yet to be provided with electricity, while the education and healthcare systems still need attention,” he said.

The governor also acknowledged the economic challenges facing residents, noting that many young people were still searching for jobs while several families were struggling to meet their basic needs.

He further admitted that some government projects could take longer than expected to complete.

Kefas said it was important for his administration to identify the reasons behind delays and address them so that the projects could be completed and put to use for the benefit of residents.

The governor said his administration inherited significant challenges when it came into office in 2023 but insisted that such problems could no longer be used as an excuse for poor performance.

“We are building good systems, we are building institutions, we are developing frameworks, and the next phase must be about accelerated and measurable execution,” he said.

Kefas also encouraged residents to scrutinise the activities and spending of his administration, saying accountability was necessary for good governance.

He said the government had nothing to fear from questions raised by journalists, civil society groups, opposition parties or ordinary citizens.

“We are not afraid of scrutiny because the media must ask questions.

“Civil society must ask questions and the citizens must also ask questions.

“The opposition has a constitutional responsibility to question government, but criticism should be constructive and useful and should be based on facts,” he said.

The governor further urged residents to visit project sites and assess government projects for themselves.

According to him, the government has a responsibility to provide accurate information about its activities, while citizens should also take an interest in how public resources are being used.