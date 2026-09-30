2027 Presidency: Makinde Appoints Campaign DG, Directors (Full List)

The Presidential Candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat as Director-General of the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC) of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2027 election.

Naija News reporta that the appointment was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication to the APM candidate, Anthony Ehilebo.

The statement said Hyat, a former Minister of State for Aviation and former Kaduna State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will lead the campaign’s efforts to take the Reset Nigeria message to Nigerians and secure victory for the APM in the 2027 presidential election.

Makinde also appointed a former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma, as Deputy Director-General (Administration), and Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi as Deputy Director-General (Operations).

“The appointments bring together extensive experience in political strategy, administration and mobilisation. Hyat’s decades of public service and wide political network, alongside the experience of Ciroma and Aziegbemi, will strengthen the campaign’s organisation and engagement across the country,” the statement read.

The campaign leadership will work with the party’s National Leader and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed; APM National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle; and other party leaders to build a coordinated national campaign.

Makinde also appointed the following Directors and a Deputy Director as part of his presidential campaign team.

1. Alh. Hamza Akuyam Koshe — Director, Contact and Mobilisation

2. Barr. Mark Jacob — Director, Legal and Compliance

3. Dr. Ade Adeagbo — Director, Administration and Strategy

4. Hon. Richard Ihediwa — Director, Strategic Communications

5. Alh. Yusuf Ismaila Alkali — Director, Finance

6. Dr. Emmanuel Dennis — Director, Volunteers, Special Interests and Support Groups

7. Alh. Suleiman Hussaini Kankia — Director, Security and Intelligence

8. Hon. (Mrs) Toyin Balogun — Director, Women Coordination

9. Alh. Umar Bida Ndabrama — Director, Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Documentation

10. Comrade Armstrong Adah — Director, Youth Coordination

11. Adeyemi Moyegun — Director, Organisation and Coordination

12. CP Babangida Ayuba John (Rtd) — Deputy Director, Security and Intelligence

The statement added that further appointments will be announced in due course.