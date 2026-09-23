Adelabu Speaks On Dumping APC As Ex-Aide Joins APM

Former Minister of Power and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, has dissociated himself from the defection of his former aide, Ajiboye Akande, from the APC to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Naija News reports that Akande led some APC supporters from the state’s 33 local government areas to the APM during the Boye Nation/JAF Movement Mega Concert held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Monday.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by his media office on Tuesday, Adelabu said Akande no longer served as his personal assistant and had no official, political or representational relationship with him.

According to the former minister, his working relationship with Akande ended after disagreements over their political alignments, particularly following Akande’s decision to join the APM.

Adelabu said his former aide made the decision independently and that he was not consulted before the defection or the political comments made during the rally.

The APC governorship aspirant said he remained a member of the ruling party and had no intention of leaving it.

Adelabu said, “I remain a member of APC and have no intention of leaving the party. My disagreement with aspects of the Oyo governorship nomination is about the process and the need for transparency and legitimacy, and not an excuse to abandon the party.

“I will not betray President Bola Tinubu, whom I regard as my political mentor and benefactor, or abandon the party that provided me the opportunity to serve.”

Adelabu added that his support for Tinubu was based not only on their political relationship but also on his belief in due process and the legitimacy of the President’s emergence through a properly conducted and documented primary election.

The former minister also restated his concerns over the APC governorship nomination process in Oyo State, calling for the official results of the exercise to be made public alongside relevant documentation.

He further stated, “Let the results of the exercise be properly released, supported by the relevant signed documents and other verifiable evidence. That, in my view, is the proper foundation for acceptance and collective support.

“My governorship ambition has never been a do-or-die affair. My interest has always been about the opportunity to serve Oyo. Besides, I am neither idle nor dependent on political office for my livelihood.

“Since leaving public office, I have remained fully engaged in my real estate, hospitality, farming and financial securities businesses. I therefore do not need to jump from one political party to another simply to remain relevant.”