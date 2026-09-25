2027: ‘Supermarket People’ Want To Become President – Okpebholo Taunts Opposition

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has said some ‘supermarket people’ are now seeking to become President of Nigeria despite what he described as the absence of a vacancy in Aso Rock.

Okpebholo made the statement while speaking at the flag-off of the Federal Government’s palliative rehabilitation of the Benin-Asaba Road, Naija News reports.

The governor, who was speaking about the 2027 general election, said those seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu should wait for their turn.

“Our president is not a supermarket man, but supermarket people want to rule Nigeria now, even when there is no vacancy in Aso Rock,” Okpebholo said.

He added, “Let them wait. When it is the turn of supermarket people, and if there is no technocrat, they can contest for president.

“If others had performed and done what Asiwaju is doing today, he wouldn’t have much work to do.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor also alleged that some of those preparing to challenge Tinubu in 2027 were among the politicians who opposed former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 election.

According to him, the politicians had previously held public offices at different levels before turning against Jonathan.

“People that want to contest now against Tinubu have all ruled in one way or the other, either in low capacity or in higher capacity,” he said.

Okpebholo alleged that the same people had fought Jonathan when he proposed the establishment of Almajiri schools, saying the initiative was aimed at educating youths and addressing problems associated with the Almajiri system.

“While they were there, they fought former President Goodluck Jonathan because he wanted to build Almajiri schools to educate youths and Almajiri so that there would be no problem like what we are having today.

“But they fought him and made sure he lost the election,” he said.

The governor did not name the politicians he was referring to.

Okpebholo further alleged that the same group was now coming together to oppose Tinubu’s return in 2027.

He said the President should be allowed to complete eight years in office.

“The same set of people are still ganging up again to fight President Tinubu so that he would not come back. There is no vacancy in Aso Rock. Asiwaju’s eight years must be completed,” he added.

The governor also advised those planning to contest against Tinubu not to waste their money on the election.

According to him, politicians could collect money from such candidates without eventually voting for them.