‘It Is Callous For Okpebholo To Benchmark Petrol Price In Nigeria With That Of UK’ – APM

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has described Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo‘s comparison of petrol prices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as callous.

Naija News reports that, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, the party condemned the rise in petrol prices to more than ₦1,500 per litre and criticised Okpebholo for using the UK price to justify fuel costs in Nigeria.

APM argued that the comparison overlooked the wide income disparity between Nigerian and British workers, noting that Nigeria’s ₦70,000 minimum wage could not be meaningfully compared with UK earnings.

The party also cited differences in the transport systems of both countries, saying Nigerians contend with an informal and expensive public transport system, unlike the structured and regulated system in the UK, which it said receives government subsidies.

While comparing Nigeria with other oil-producing countries, the APM said petrol was considerably cheaper in Libya and Iran, stressing that Okpebholo’s comparison was provocative and likely to deepen public anger over the rising cost of living.

The party subsequently urged Nigerians to support its presidential candidate, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in the 2027 presidential election, adding that the interest and well-being of all Nigerians will be the top priority of government.

The statement read, “The APM strongly condemns the punishing increase in the pump price of fuel to over N1,500 per liter at a time Nigerians are eagerly expecting a reduction, describing it as a brutal assault on the citizens by Tinubu administration.

“It is to say the least callous for a state governor to attempt to benchmark petrol price in Nigeria with that of the UK where the purchasing power of an average wage earner is over £2,636 (N4.6 million) monthly compared to the paltry N70,000 monthly minimum wage earned by their peers in Nigeria.

“What Governor Okpebholo failed to tell Nigerians is the fact that in other oil producing countries such as Libya and even Iran, which is presently at war, petrol is sold at an average of equivalent of N41 to N52 per liter.

“It is therefore completely irrational and highly provocative for APC Governor Okpebholo to attempt to compare the situation in the UK to that of Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, the APM urges Nigerians not to despair as the 2027 Presidential election affords the nation the golden opportunity to vote in a humane, transparent, people-based and efficient leadership as embodied in our Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde.

“Under a Makinde/Daura Presidency and our Reset Agenda, the interest and wellbeing of all Nigerians will be the top priority of government.”