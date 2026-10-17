Two Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested In Delta Over Alleged Abduction, Forced Bank Transfers

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have apprehended two suspected members of armed robbery syndicate operating in a tricycle in the state.

Naija News reports that the command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement.

According to Edafe,, the suspects, Musa Haruna 22 and Mubarak Abdulahi 20, were arrested on October 11, 2026, following credible report of their criminal activities.

He said the operatives of Orerokpe Division, received intelligence from the Civilian Anti-Cult Group, Osubi, regarding suspected armed robbers operating in a tricycle along Osubi Road and subsequently mobilised, in collaboration with civilian anti-cult operatives and local vigilantes, to arrest the suspects.

According to him, the operation led to the arrest of the suspects, who were stopped in a tricycle with registration number BDG 429 QN.

Edafe said a search of the tricycle led to the recovery of one locally made cut-to-size double-barrelled shotgun, seven live cartridges and one jackknife.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly members of a criminal syndicate involved in robbing and abducting unsuspecting passengers and compelling them to transfer money from their bank accounts.

He said investigation was ongoing to identify and apprehend other suspected members of the syndicate and bring them to justice.