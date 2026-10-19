‘I Am Not A Saint’ – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has revealed that although he is not a saint, he achieved what no other governor in the country has done during his time in office.

Naija News reports that Obi stated this during a town hall meeting with his supporters in the United Kingdom.

The former governor of Anambra State urged Nigerians to vote for a candidate with a proven record of productivity, as he lamented the rising hardship in the country.

He advised Nigerians in the diaspora to discourage relatives at home who depend on them for financial support from backing the wrong candidates.

Obi stated, “You have people at home in Nigeria today who are begging you for money. Tell them no! Let’s put somebody who has proven to be productive.”

The former governor, who prides himself on leaving savings behind as governor, said Nigeria could begin its journey to change by electing less corrupt leaders.

“I’m not saying I’m a saint, but I saved money. No governor has done it. Let’s start with this one that is less corrupt. That’s how other countries change,” he stated.

The NDC candidate reiterated his call for a new Nigeria built on fighting corruption and electing capable leaders.

“Enough of all this. We need to achieve our collective purpose of building a New Nigeria that works for all, which is centred on tackling corruption and electing competent leaders with capacity, character, compassion and commitment to unite, secure, and move the nation from consumption to production,” Obi said.