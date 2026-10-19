Productivity Or Ruin – Alaje Lists What Nigerians Must Look Out For In 2027 Presidential Candidates

Senior Economist at SPM Professionals, Paul Alaje, has said any presidential candidate who does not discuss productivity will run the economy down if elected in the forthcoming election.

The 2027 presidential election has President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, as the top contenders.

Naija News reports that Alaje, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, warned Nigerians against electing leaders without a clear plan for economic output.

Alaje challenged candidates in the upcoming 2027 presidential election to propose concrete policies to boost national productivity.

He said, “Anybody who is not discussing productivity is going to run the economy down.”

When asked what Nigerians should look for when choosing candidates for the 2027 election, Alaje said, “Any candidate who is telling you that the money in your pocket will buy more, will improve more, and will afford your rent, that is the candidate you should vote for.”

In other news, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has described Atiku, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi as political gamblers.

Wike accused them of pursuing presidential ambitions without a clear vision for Nigeria.

The FCT Minister made the remarks on Friday at a Rainbow Coalition town hall meeting in Ayama, Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Speaking before traditional rulers, political leaders, academics, women and youths, the Minister urged Nigerians to assess presidential candidates’ records rather than rely on their campaign promises.

He particularly criticised Atiku for repeatedly attempting to occupy the nation’s highest political office.