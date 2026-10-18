Coordinators Will Deliver Their States For Tinubu – Showunmi

A member of the media team of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Segun Showunmi, has brushed aside concerns that the appointment of opposition figures to the council could hurt President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Naija News reports that Showunmi said disagreements were bound to arise in a party as large as the All Progressives Congress (APC), but expressed optimism that all stakeholders would eventually close ranks to secure victory for the President.

His comments came amid grumbling within the ruling party over including prominent opposition politicians in the council, a move that has also raised fears among opposition candidates that the alliances could harm their chances in the 2027 elections.

The controversy began after the expanded campaign council was unveiled on Tuesday, naming Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo; Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as campaign coordinators.

Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), will coordinate the campaign in Anambra State, while Adeleke, elected governor on the Accord Party (A) platform, will lead the campaign in Osun State.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was named coordinator for Rivers State and the FCT.

Showunmi, in an interview with Punch, however, insisted that the coordinators, alongside party members at all levels, would work together to ensure Tinubu’s victory.

He said, “All the governors, stakeholders and even opposition leaders appointed as coordinators are expected to deliver their states. All of them are going to work collectively for the President, including APC members at the state, ward and local government levels, where the votes come from. They are going to work in the interest of the President.”