Army Chief Heads To Borno After Tinubu’s Order To Crush Terrorist Camps

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State, two days after President Bola Tinubu ordered security chiefs to rescue all abducted Nigerians and ensure that terrorist and bandit camps are wiped out across the country.

Shuaibu arrived in the Borno State capital at about 11am on Saturday, amid renewed calls for security agencies to step up efforts against terrorists and kidnappers, Naija News reports.

It is, however, unclear whether the army chief’s visit is directly linked to Tinubu’s latest directive.

According to The Punch, Shuaibu was expected to meet with theatre, field and unit commanders across the state.

The visit comes after the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, disclosed that Tinubu gave the security chiefs fresh orders during a security meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Musa, who spoke about the meeting on October 15, said the President directed the heads of security agencies to ensure that all kidnapped victims were rescued, regardless of where they were being held.

“The directive from the President is: all of us must go all out to fish out and rescue all those that have been abducted, kidnapped, wherever they are.

“There shouldn’t be any camp of any terrorists or bandits anywhere in Nigeria,” the minister said.

Tinubu also directed service chiefs and other security officials to ensure that Nigerians could vote in a safe environment during the elections scheduled for January.