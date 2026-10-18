Makinde’s Camp Lists 12 States Tinubu Will Lose In 2027

The camp of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will lose in 12 states during the 2027 presidential election.

The APM camp insists that growing public anger over economic hardship could hurt his re-election bid.

It listed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) among the places where it believes Makinde will defeat the President, despite Tinubu’s planned visits to some of the states ahead of the election.

Makinde’s camp made its position known in a statement issued on Saturday by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, Naija News reports.

The states listed by the group are Rivers, Oyo, Kaduna, Plateau, Borno, Enugu, Bauchi, Sokoto, Delta, Kano, Adamawa and Lagos.

According to the group, Tinubu’s planned visits to the states would not change voters’ minds or stop them from voting against his re-election bid.

It blamed the alleged growing opposition to the President on the economic difficulties Nigerians have faced under his administration.

The group also accused Tinubu and members of his inner circle of worsening public anger through what it described as political arrogance.

It further claimed that the administration had spent trillions of naira on wasteful programmes and projects while many Nigerians continued to struggle with the cost of living.

“Mr President should know that his visit to these states, if he eventually does, will not in any way change the direction or the determination of the people to vote him out,” the statement said.

The group challenged Tinubu to go ahead with the planned visits and face voters in the affected states.

“We challenge President Tinubu not to have a change of mind but visit the states to face the people,” it added.