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APC Campaign Council Holds Meeting Tuesday

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
APC
APC

Key Takeaways

  • The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council will hold its inaugural meeting on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at its headquarters in Abuja.
  • Council Secretary and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma said attendance is strictly by invitation and limited to the 134 listed council members.
  • Uzodimma said members would consider and adopt the campaign calendar and discuss preparations for the President’s re-election campaign flag-off in Kaduna on October 24, 2026.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) will hold its inaugural meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Naija News reports that the meeting is scheduled for 2 pm at the council’s headquarters, Plot 781, Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja.

The notice was issued on Sunday night by the Secretary of the council and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

According to the notice, only the leadership and members of the campaign council are allowed to attend, including directors and secretaries of the various directorates.

The notice stated, “Kindly note that the meeting is strictly by invitation and is open only to the 134 members of the Presidential Campaign Council listed below.”

Uzodimma said the meeting would mark the formal start of the council’s work, during which members would review and adopt the campaign timetable.

He added that the meeting would also discuss other related issues, including arrangements for the official flag-off of the President’s re-election campaign.

“The meeting will formally commence the collective assignment of the Council and provide an opportunity to consider and adopt the Campaign Calendar, as well as to deliberate on other ancillary matters, including preparations for the flag-off of the campaign scheduled to hold in Kaduna on Saturday, 24th October 2026,” the notice read.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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