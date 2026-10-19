APC Campaign Council Holds Meeting Tuesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) will hold its inaugural meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Naija News reports that the meeting is scheduled for 2 pm at the council’s headquarters, Plot 781, Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja.

The notice was issued on Sunday night by the Secretary of the council and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

According to the notice, only the leadership and members of the campaign council are allowed to attend, including directors and secretaries of the various directorates.

The notice stated, “Kindly note that the meeting is strictly by invitation and is open only to the 134 members of the Presidential Campaign Council listed below.”

Uzodimma said the meeting would mark the formal start of the council’s work, during which members would review and adopt the campaign timetable.

He added that the meeting would also discuss other related issues, including arrangements for the official flag-off of the President’s re-election campaign.

“The meeting will formally commence the collective assignment of the Council and provide an opportunity to consider and adopt the Campaign Calendar, as well as to deliberate on other ancillary matters, including preparations for the flag-off of the campaign scheduled to hold in Kaduna on Saturday, 24th October 2026,” the notice read.