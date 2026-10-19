Dickson Is Now Their Punching Bag – NDC Blasts Critics Over Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, has claimed the party’s National Leader, Seriake Dickson, has become a punching bag.

Naija News reports that Agada made the claim in a post on 𝕏 while reacting to an 𝕏 user, @Hahayatu.

The netizen claimed that Dickson and the NDC running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are APC contractors.

The user wrote: “Clearly, Dickson and Kwankwaso are the APC contractors deceiving Peter Obi in the NDC.

“The only reason Kwankwaso came to ADC was to take Obi away, they know Obi’s desperation to be on the ballot and they capitalize on it. Is a wild goose chase.”

Reacting, Agada alleged that Dickson is under attack because the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, refused to be the African Democratic Congress (ADC) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

He wrote: “I get the hate and the constant attempts to cast aspersions on Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, our Vice-Presidential Candidate, H.E. Kwankwaso, and our Presidential Candidate, H.E. Peter Obi, every damn time.

“You people’s only strategy for defeating the APC before now was having His Excellency Peter Obi deputise Atiku, and since that didn’t happen, Dickson is now their punching bag for platforming the OK ticket.

“I will release a formal and strongly worded statement regarding this. We focused on winning.”