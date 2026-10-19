Bauchi NDC Gov Candidate, Kashim Quits Party

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Kashim, has resigned from the party.

Naija News reports that the resignation took effect on October 16, 2026.

Kashim announced his decision in a statement titled “A Message to My Supporters and the Good People of Bauchi State,” which he shared on social media.

He stated that leaving the party would not affect his commitment to the struggle for the state’s development.

Kashim said he took the decision after careful consideration, noting that Bauchi deserved purposeful leadership, a stronger economy, more opportunities for young people and women, better security and a future where every citizen could live with dignity and hope.

The former NDC candidate assured his supporters that he was not quitting politics.

“Our political journey is far from over, and our commitment to the rescue and development of Bauchi State remains unwavering,” he said.

He added that he would continue working with individuals and groups who share his vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and economically vibrant Bauchi State.

Kashim appealed to his supporters to remain calm, steadfast and united, promising to unveil the next phase of their political journey in due course.

“Our mission is bigger than any political party; it is about the future of our people and the destiny of our state and country,” he stated.