2027: NDC Candidate Alleges Plot To Remove Party From Ballot In Lagos

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) House of Representatives candidate for Surulere I Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Adefolaseye Adebayo, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to prevent the party from appearing on the ballot in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, also the South-West Coordinator of the OK Movement, made the allegation in a video via her 𝕏 handle on Saturday.

According to Adebayo, some individuals planned to ensure the NDC would not appear on the ballot for the Surulere I Federal Constituency, stressing that a similar incident occurred during the 2023 general elections, while she was in the Labour Party.

She also called on the party’s leadership and Nigerians to take note of the alleged plot, urging them to ensure such a situation does not recur.

She said, “I got information that some group of people are planning to make sure that NDC does not appear on the ballot for the Surulere I Federal Constituency.

“I’m calling on the INEC chairman to take note.

“They did it during the last federal election for the House of Representatives in Surulere I with the Labour Party, when the person who was the Labour Party candidate colluded with them, and the Labour Party did not appear on the ballot paper.

“Nothing happened because the candidate was part of the game plan. They got away with it then, and now they want to repeat it again.