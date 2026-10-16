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‘We’re Going To Do Whatever Is Necessary To Ensure Fuel Price Is Reduced’ – Kwankwaso

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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NDC Vice Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso
NDC Vice Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso said the party would consider reducing petrol prices and restoring fuel subsidy if it wins the 2027 election.
  • Speaking on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' on Thursday, Kwankwaso said he and Peter Obi agreed that Nigeria’s energy costs were too high.
  • Kwankwaso also said voters would judge parties and candidates on their performance in office rather than promises made before elections.

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the party would consider reducing petrol prices and restoring the fuel subsidy if it wins the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the statement on Thursday during Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, saying Nigeria’s energy costs were too high and needed to be reduced for the benefit of citizens.

The former Governor of Kano State said the party was prepared to take necessary steps, including considering fuel subsidy, to bring down petrol prices.

He said, “We are on the same page now with His Excellency Peter Obi. Our collective position now is that the price of energy in this country is too high; we are going to do whatever is necessary to ensure that the price of fuel in this country is taken back, including doing whatever we can, including the subsidy.” 

Kwankwaso also said voters would judge political parties and candidates based on their performance in office rather than promises made before elections.

He added, “If you are coming for the first time, you can tell people what you intend to do, but after four years, it’s not what you say, it’s what you have done during the opportunity that you had that will work for you or against you.”

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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