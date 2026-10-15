Hold Attackers Accountable Or Face Anarchy – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Over Enugu Attack

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has reacted to the recent attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State.

Naija News reports that unknown thugs had attacked NDC supporters who had gone to welcome their governorship candidate at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, resulting in the death of one person.

Reacting to the development in a post on 𝕏, Okonkwo demanded that authorities hold the perpetrators responsible to prevent anarchy from spreading.

He insisted that the violence against the NDC supporters by political thugs allegedly supported by the All Progressives Congress (APC) shows that the ruling party is desperate to capture power at all costs in 2027.

He urged Nigerians, especially indigenes of Enugu State, to rise up and confront the menace of electoral violence in the state to ensure everyone can vote and their votes count.

“The disruption of the NDC rally in Enugu State, which was scheduled to welcome its governorship candidate, Chinyeaka Oha, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, and which resulted in the death of some NDC supporters, is deplorable.

“The security agencies must thoroughly investigate this incident with a view to arresting the culprits and punishing them commensurately.

“Hold attackers accountable or face anarchy. Anarchy prevails when security agencies fail, refuse or neglect to hold violent attackers accountable for their actions,” he said.