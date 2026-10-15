 Skip to content
Politics

Hold Attackers Accountable Or Face Anarchy – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Over Enugu Attack

Published
By Justina Otio
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo
Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo

Key Takeaways

  • ADC chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, warned security agencies to hold those behind the Enugu attack accountable, saying failure could lead to anarchy.
  • Unknown thugs attacked NDC supporters at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, as they went to welcome governorship candidate, Chinyeaka Oha, and one person died.
  • Okonkwo alleged APC-backed political thugs carried out the violence and urged Enugu indigenes to confront electoral violence so people can vote and their votes count in 2027.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has reacted to the recent attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State.

Naija News reports that unknown thugs had attacked NDC supporters who had gone to welcome their governorship candidate at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, resulting in the death of one person.

Reacting to the development in a post on 𝕏, Okonkwo demanded that authorities hold the perpetrators responsible to prevent anarchy from spreading.

He insisted that the violence against the NDC supporters by political thugs allegedly supported by the All Progressives Congress (APC) shows that the ruling party is desperate to capture power at all costs in 2027.

He urged Nigerians, especially indigenes of Enugu State, to rise up and confront the menace of electoral violence in the state to ensure everyone can vote and their votes count.

The disruption of the NDC rally in Enugu State, which was scheduled to welcome its governorship candidate, Chinyeaka Oha, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, and which resulted in the death of some NDC supporters, is deplorable.

“The security agencies must thoroughly investigate this incident with a view to arresting the culprits and punishing them commensurately.

“Hold attackers accountable or face anarchy. Anarchy prevails when security agencies fail, refuse or neglect to hold violent attackers accountable for their actions,” he said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.