Enugu Govt Breaks Silence On Alleged Death, Attack On NDC Members

The Enugu State Government has addressed claims that it was involved in Saturday’s incidents involving members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and the party’s state secretariat in Enugu.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Ọnyia, explained that the airport confrontation arose from the party’s attempt to hold a rally without the necessary approval.

The government also dismissed reports that the secretariat incident claimed a life, saying one party member, identified as Ifeanyi Nworie, sustained gunshot injuries and was receiving medical attention.

Ọnyia made the clarification while addressing journalists at the Government House, Enugu.

He said the government had investigated the circumstances surrounding the incidents after reports allegedly linked it to the attacks.

“The attention of the Enugu State Government has been drawn to the false reports associating it with the Saturday, October 10, 2026 incidents involving the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) and the party’s Enugu State Office at GRA, Enugu,” Ọnyia said.

According to him, the airport incident was a matter between the NDC and federal authorities, but the state government inquired into what happened.

He said the NDC had published a notice inviting members and supporters to what it described as its “Grand Statewide Campaign Flag-off 2026” at the airport. The notice was also reportedly published on the Facebook page of the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

Ọnyia said the police advised the party to obtain approval from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) before deploying security personnel to the airport for the event.

He alleged that the party proceeded without securing the required approval.

“Further findings, however, revealed that the NDC did not secure the approval of FAAN to host a grand statewide rally at its facility. Security agencies, therefore, advised the organisers of the rally to rethink it,” he said.

According to the SSG, the party nevertheless mobilised its members to the airport, where an attempt to enter the facility led to a confrontation with airport authorities.

He said security agencies intervened and dispersed the party members to restore order around the airport, which he described as a strategic national asset.

Ọnyia said the government’s account matched the statement issued by the Enugu State Police Command on Sunday, October 11.

On the incident at the NDC state secretariat, the SSG said security reports indicated a violent clash and that the police were investigating.

He identified the injured party member as Ifeanyi Nworie, 43, who allegedly sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Park Lane, before being transferred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, for further treatment.

“We can, therefore, authoritatively report that there were no deaths as falsely claimed by some reports and NDC leaders,” Ọnyia said.