Dickson Would Never Consider Supporting Tinubu – NDC Speaks On Alleged APC Deal

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed reports claiming that its national leader, Seriake Dickson, is working with President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against his party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the party maintained it remained united and that no division existed among its leaders as preparations for the elections continued.

The NDC National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas, made the clarification during a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.

Cleopas addressed concerns over reports suggesting that the party had become inactive or was experiencing internal challenges ahead of the 2027 polls.

According to him, the party leadership had received several questions from members, supporters, and other Nigerians asking what was happening within the party and which direction it was taking.

He explained that the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Executive Committee (NEC), the national leader and other party structures remained committed to the NDC and its candidates.

He said, “Dickson would never consider supporting Tinubu and the APC. Why would the NDC national leader undertake the complicated and costly process of establishing and registering a new political party when joining the APC would have been a simpler and more financially advantageous option?”