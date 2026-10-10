2027: North-Central Will Repay Tinubu With Massive Votes – APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has promised President Bola Tinubu massive votes from the North-Central region in the 2027 presidential election.

Yilwatda said the region would support Tinubu for a second term because the President had done more for the North-Central than any of his predecessors.

The APC chairman made the declaration on Saturday at a grand endorsement rally for Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Addressing the gathering, Yilwatda urged a representative to convey the region’s message of support and appreciation to the President.

He said, “Your Excellency, the mother of the nation, take this message to the President that North-Central stands with Mr President, North-Central appreciates Mr President.

“President Tinubu has done what no previous president has done for North-Central. We will stand with him, we will vote for him, we will support the APC because of President Tinubu.

“North-Central will repay him with massive votes in the 2027 elections.”

Meanwhile, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Osita Okechukwu, has predicted that Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election could produce a runoff, with no candidate securing enough votes to win in the first round.

Naija News reports that Okechukwu, a founding member of the ruling APC and former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), said neither President Tinubu nor former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar should be assumed to have enough support to win outright.

He made this prediction in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune published on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

According to Okechukwu, the 2027 election could become the first presidential contest in Nigeria’s history to require a runoff.

He dismissed expectations that any leading contender would win in the first round.

“My honest prediction is that it will be the first presidential election runoff in the annals of our dear country. For those thinking Atiku will win in the first ballot, forget it. Even my party thinking Tinubu will win first ballot or Obi, forget it,” he said.

The APC chieftain also questioned Atiku’s chances of securing enough votes from the North and South, arguing that some Nigerians remained committed to power rotation.

“Atiku for instance is not Buhari and even at that there are good people nationwide who know very well that zoning is for unity, equity, fairness and justice. These patriots both North and South will not vote for him. Therefore, where will he get Buhari’s votes or southern votes?” he asked.