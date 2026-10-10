‘Working For Tinubu’s Re-election Is Moral Political Obligation For Northerners’ – Alhassan Doguwa

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Downtown Stream and Leader of the Northern Caucus in the Green Chamber, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has described President Bola Tinubu’s re-election as a moral political obligation for Northern Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Doguwa spoke on Saturday when All Progressives Congress (APC) members, area supervisors and council advisers paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Kaduna.

According to the lawmaker, the visit was part of strategic preparations for the forthcoming general elections in his Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency.

Doguwa said Northerners must unite to support President Tinubu’s re-election bid and ensure victory for other APC candidates.

He said, “Working for President Tinubu’s re-election is a moral political obligation on the people of Northern Nigeria.

“We must rise individually and collectively to unconditionally vote for Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term for the continuous peaceful coexistence of our great country, Nigeria.”

Doguwa also expressed optimism that Tinubu would secure substantial support from the North in the next election, describing regional votes as crucial to the President’s re-election bid.

The lawmaker added that the daily solidarity he receives shows that, despite propaganda and speculation about the North, the region remains firmly behind Tinubu and other APC candidates.