Shehu Sani Reveals What Could Happen If North Takes Power From Tinubu In 2027

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has urged the North to let President Bola Tinubu complete his second term.

He warned that Northern politicians’ attempt to seize the presidency in 2027 could reignite separatist agitations across the South-East, South-West, and South-South.

Naija News reports that Sani spoke to journalists in Kaduna during an interview on Friday.

Sani advised Northern politicians to wait till 2031 to pursue their presidential ambitions, arguing that disrupting the structure would threaten national unity and political stability.

He noted that expectations of equitable power rotation have significantly reduced regional separatist agitations.

Sani said, “The danger of disrupting this rotational idea is the fact that whatever you are doing to Tinubu for ethnic reasons, Tinubu must go.

“Today, if you look at it, the agitation for Biafra has gone to the lowest point because they are hopeful that one of their own is contesting the presidency of this country.”

Sani observed that agitations for a Yoruba republic and Niger Delta autonomy had similarly ebbed, warning that abandoning the power rotation model would reverse those gains.

He questioned how any president could effectively govern if large sections of the country felt excluded from the nation’s leadership.

The former senator maintained that the North had no compelling justification to demand an immediate return to power, noting that former President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, served eight years, from 2015 to 2023.

“The principle of rotation of power makes it clear that Buhari has been in power for eight years, so it is only logical and rational that you have a southerner,” Sani said.

He also questioned the political arguments surrounding former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition, recalling his previous contests against former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari.