‘Atiku, Obasanjo’s Fight Will Continue Until One Of Them Is Gone’ – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has said the long-running political feud between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his former deputy, Atiku Abubakar, may continue until one of them dies.

Naija News reports that Sani made the remark in a post on 𝕏 on Saturday while reacting to the latest exchange between the two former national leaders.

According to him, the dispute has lasted for more than two decades and survived several generations of political developments.

He wrote, “The Obj/Atiku feud began when Gen Zs were in nursery and primary school.

“It’s continuing even when that generation has graduated from universities, married and had children.”

The former lawmaker said the disagreement could persist for the rest of their lives, after which the surviving party might eventually pay tribute to the other.

“It’s likely going to continue until one of them is gone, and the other will pay a glowing tribute,” Sani said.

He described the exchanges between the two men in military terms, saying Atiku had once launched a “devastating bomb” and had since been receiving Obasanjo’s “hypersonic missiles.”

“Since Atiku threw a devastating bomb at Obj, he has been receiving Obj’s hypersonic missiles for two decades,” he added.

The latest disagreement followed Obasanjo’s recent claim that choosing Atiku as his running mate in the 1999 presidential election was one of the biggest mistakes of his political career.

Atiku served as vice-president under Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, but their relationship deteriorated during the administration and has remained strained since then.