Atiku Should Be Thanked For Giving Tinubu Permission To Steal Petrol Subsidy Idea – Aide

The Senior Political Assistant to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olanrewaju, has asked President Bola Tinubu to thank his principal for the petrol pricing subsidy.

Naija News reports that Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, announced a 30-day fuel price discount at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations.

Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Olanrewaju claimed the idea was stolen from Atiku.

He said the federal government’s move vindicated Atiku, who had earlier said he would return the fuel subsidy if elected into power.

Olanrewaju wrote, “We should thank Atiku for also giving Bola permission to steal the petrol pricing subsidy idea and put any name on it, as they’ve now shamelessly done.

“We don’t need their thanks, I’m sure. They should just vacate Aso Rock peacefully by next year if Nigerians vote wisely.

“Any true APC member must reject this petrol price manipulation and insist on paying escalating prices instead, just to show ideological commitment to nonsense and emphasise your lifelong covenant with misery and suffering.

“Moments like these are rare in campaign and we must enjoy it, Atiku has been vindicated within just a few months. The hitherto wicked and uncaring disposition of Aso Rock is now on full display for all Nigerians to see.

“We must enjoy this evening, for Atiku and 2027. From the moment Atiku came out with this policy, Tinubu became so jittery he started name-calling him during Adeleke’s visit while some other pretender was still being pusillanimous.

“Bring Back Subsidy fully or Nigerians will vote you out” is the next thing Tinubu should do.”