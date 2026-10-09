NNPC Reacts To FG’s Plans To Use Its Filling Stations To Provide Discounted Fuel For Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has expressed commitment to working with the federal government to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on households, businesses and the wider economy.

The NNPCL, in a statement on Friday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, said it will support the government’s plan to provide discounted petrol to Nigerians using its filling stations.

Naija News reports that the declaration follows the announcement by the federal government that Nigerians will buy petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations for the next 30 days.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known on Thursday during a Press conference in Abuja.

He said the discount is not a subsidy but a government arrangement to sell petrol at cost, adding that the Federal Government will also negotiate a landing cost, which it will review monthly.

Reacting on Friday, the NNPC promised to work with the government to actualise the plan, but reiterated that what is on offer is a discount and not fuel subsidy restoration.

“NNPC Limited reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s efforts to provide relief for Nigerians amid elevated global crude oil prices arising from the Middle East conflict and the resulting impact on domestic petrol prices.

“We recognise that higher petrol prices affect everyday life, from the cost of commuting to the expenses of running a business. We understand the strain on families and livelihoods, and this discount is intended to provide direct relief to customers during this difficult period.

“Following the statement by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, on 8 October 2026, NNPC Limited reiterates its commitment to working with the government and stakeholders to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on households, businesses and the wider economy,” the statement read.

The NNPCL added that it had already begun discounted sales on 1 October 2026 to commemorate Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, and this will now continue until 31st October.

It assured Nigerians that it has enough stock to fulfil its obligations and help ease the burden on citizens.

“Before the announcement, NNPC Limited had introduced a sales discount on 1 October 2026 to commemorate Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary. This will now continue until 31 October 2026 across NNPC Retail stations nationwide. This discount is a customer relief initiative and does not represent the reintroduction of petroleum subsidy.

“This initiative supports the government’s responsible and proactive approach to providing practical relief to Nigerians during a period of heightened global market uncertainty. The initiative applies to NNPC Retail outlets and does not establish a uniform national pump price or alter the market-based pricing framework applicable to petroleum products.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to reliable product supply and collaboration with the government and stakeholders to help ease the burden on Nigerians. We therefore urge the public to disregard any interpretation of this discount as a subsidy restoration.

“We assure the public that our commitment to reliable supply and responsible customer service remains firm. Our priority is to provide practical support while maintaining commercially responsible operations. We will continue to explain the scope and duration of our customer initiatives clearly, so Nigerians can make informed purchasing decisions.

“We appreciate Nigerians’ continued patronage and support, and remain committed to clear communication about our products, prices and customer initiatives,” the statement added.