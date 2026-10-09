‘Tinubu’s House Of Commotion’ – Adebayo Blasts FG Over 30-Day Petrol Discount

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the Federal Government’s 30-day petrol discount through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, had announced that the NNPCL would sell petrol at cost for 30 days, stressing that the measure was not a return to fuel subsidy.

However, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Adebayo argued that the move has no legal backing and no substantial plan to effectively reduce the hardship Nigerians have faced in the past.

He described the intervention as a flashy gesture without foundation.

He said the government failed to cite any law authorising the discount, establish a dedicated account in the Ministry of Finance for the intervention, or present a clear implementation framework.

He noted that none of the officials who announced the policy represents the NNPCL, the agency expected to execute it.

Adebayo likened the announcement to the popular 1990s television comedy, Fuji House of Commotion, describing the current administration as confused.

“What they are presenting is Tinubu’s house of commotion. It does not make any sense in any way. One month is not short term; it is not medium term; it is not long term; it is a flash in the moment.

“Long and short, it looks to me like the government is genuinely now and sincerely confused because they have created problems for themselves,” he said.