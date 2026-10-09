‘Apologise To Atiku’ – Timi Frank Knocks Tinubu Over 30-Day Petrol Discount

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged President Bola Tinubu to apologise to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Frank stated this while reacting to the Federal Government’s announcement of a 30-day petrol discount at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets.

The Federal Government announced the 30-day discount on Thursday as part of measures to cushion the impact of rising petrol prices.

In a statement on Friday, he said the President should apologise to Atiku for adopting an intervention similar to a proposal he had previously criticised when the former vice-president suggested it.

He argued that the temporary measure exposed what he described as inconsistencies in the administration’s position on the petrol subsidy, insisting Nigerians deserved lasting relief from the economic hardship that followed the policy’s removal in 2023.

He said, “We expect Tinubu and his government to first apologise to Atiku Abubakar for their previous attacks on his proposal to restore the fuel subsidy if he were elected President.

“Secondly, he should commend and thank him for what we consider an excellent proposal that could help address the current economic hardship facing Nigerians.

“Rather than dismissing his proposal, the government should recognise its potential to provide relief to Nigerians who are struggling with the prevailing economic situation.

“Any government genuinely committed to the welfare of the people should be willing to consider practical ideas that can ease their suffering, irrespective of who puts them forward.”

He questioned the difference between the discount and the subsidy arrangement the administration previously abolished.

He argued that the new measure reversed its earlier hardline position.

“Simply put, Tinubu, who maintained a hardline stance on fuel subsidy removal, has gone back to his vomit,” he said.

He added: “The President must immediately apologise to Nigerians for the removal of the fuel subsidy, now that he has realised his policy mistake, which has taken a huge economic toll on Nigerians since 2023.”

Frank also questioned whether the temporary intervention would provide meaningful relief to Nigerians who have struggled with rising transportation costs, food prices and shrinking purchasing power since the subsidy was removed.

He said the policy change in May 2023 had affected households and businesses across the country, with higher petrol prices contributing to the increased cost of transporting goods, running businesses and meeting basic household needs.

“For millions of Nigerians, the consequences of higher fuel prices have extended beyond the cost of filling a vehicle’s tank.

“Increased transport and logistics costs have put pressure on traders, manufacturers, farmers and small businesses, while households have had to contend with rising expenses for commuting, food and other necessities,” he said.