‘Save Yourself From Embarrassment’ – Timi Frank Advises Tinubu Over Meeting With Catholic Bishops

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged President Bola Tinubu to act on the concerns raised by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria over the state of the country.

Naija News reports that Frank warned that failure to address the bishops’ observations on the economy and democracy could contribute to what he described as an “embarrassing defeat” for the President in the 2027 general election.

The former APC chieftain made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, the Catholic leaders deserved commendation for speaking frankly to the President about the economic hardship confronting Nigerians and the need to protect the country’s democratic institutions.

Frank said the bishops displayed uncommon courage by presenting what he described as the true condition of the country directly to Tinubu.

He said, “We commend the Catholic leaders for their courage. We have not seen this kind of courage from religious leaders in Nigeria for a long time.

“They were brave enough to look the President in the face and tell him the bitter truth.”

The political activist maintained that religious leaders had a responsibility to speak against policies and developments that adversely affected citizens, rather than remain silent or offer flattering assessments to those in power.

He also praised the bishops for warning against actions capable of weakening Nigeria’s democracy.

Frank advised Tinubu to consider the recommendations made by the Catholic bishops and take steps to address the concerns raised during their engagement.

He argued that responding positively to the clerics’ intervention could help the President avoid damaging political consequences ahead of the next election.

Frank said, “The President should heed their advice. By doing so, he will save himself from embarrassment.

“These are true leaders, and we expect other religious bodies to follow the example set by the Catholic leaders.”

Frank called on other religious organisations in the country to emulate the bishops by speaking openly on matters affecting the welfare of Nigerians and the survival of democratic governance.