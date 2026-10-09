Miyetti Allah Gives Tinubu Fresh Demand Over Bello Bodejo’s Detention

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bauchi State Council, has urged President Bola Tinubu to facilitate the release of its National Leader, Bello Bodejo.

The association appealed to Tinubu to ensure that due process is followed if there are legal grounds for Bodejo’s continued detention.

Naija News reports that the association’s State Chairman, Sale Garbu, made the appeal at a press conference in Bauchi.

Garbu expressed concern over what he described as Bodejo’s prolonged detention without being brought before a court of law, saying the situation had raised concerns among members of the organisation.

He said, “We are appealing to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the continued detention of our National Leader, Bello Bodejo.

“We call on the President to use his good office to facilitate his release or ensure that due process is followed if there are legal grounds for his continued detention.”

The chairman maintained that Bodejo had helped promote peace and security in the country, particularly through his involvement in efforts to address challenges affecting communities.

Garbu also appealed to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to intervene and support efforts to secure Bodejo’s release in good health.

He further said the association would not support any candidate from any political party until its national leader was released.

According to him, the position was informed by the organisation’s concern over Bodejo’s continued detention and its desire to see the matter resolved.