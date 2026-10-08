Ogun Seaport: Tinubu Just Hates You – Amaechi Tells Edo Residents

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu hates the people of Edo State.

He attributed the allegation to the construction of a new seaport in Ogun State, questioning why the country has so many seaports.

Naija News reports that Amaechi spoke on Thursday during the ADC stakeholders Town Hall meeting in Benin, the state capital.

According to him, the President launched the project for personal financial gain rather than to meet local production needs.

“Tinubu just hates you. If Tinubu does not hate you, why is he building a new seaport in Ogun State? What goods are we producing to have many seaports?

“It’s not because he likes the Ogun people. It’s the money he will make out of the construction.

“If you want Tinubu to go, then go home because all the Returning Officers are human beings. They are Nigerians. Those who think bad and return fake results have suffered for four years,” Amaechi said.

Meanwhile, Amaechi, has said corruption in Nigeria’s fuel importation sector could be tackled within a short period if the country’s president was determined to stop the practice.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the comment during an interview with AIT.

He was asked about his plan to restore fuel subsidy and its references to the Dangote Refinery and modular refineries, as well as what would happen to the NNPCL and its refineries under an Atiku administration

Amaechi said the focus should be on how a production subsidy would work, arguing that such a policy could encourage more investors to establish refineries because they would seek to benefit from the subsidy.

He said: “It takes one day to fight corruption. Trust me. You see, it’s the head. If the head is a thief and shows I want to steal, then everybody says, yeah, our mind is bad. If the head is not a thief and says, look, I’m not going to steal, then nobody will steal.

“Let’s assume Obi becomes president. Then he says, today, anybody involved in the corruption of the importation of fuel will be sent to jail. And they know he’s serious. Nobody will steal.”