If Obi Becomes President, Fuel Import Corruption Will Lead To Jail – Amaechi 

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has said corruption in Nigeria’s fuel importation sector could be tackled within a short period if the country’s president was determined to stop the practice.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the comment during an interview with AIT.

He was asked about his plan to restore fuel subsidy and its references to the Dangote Refinery and modular refineries, as well as what would happen to the NNPCL and its refineries under an Atiku administration.

Amaechi said the focus should be on how a production subsidy would work, arguing that such a policy could encourage more investors to establish refineries because they would seek to benefit from the subsidy.

He said: “It takes one day to fight corruption. Trust me. You see, it’s the head. If the head is a thief and shows I want to steal, then everybody says, yeah, our mind is bad. If the head is not a thief and says, look, I’m not going to steal, then nobody will steal.

“Let’s assume Obi becomes president. Then he says, today, anybody involved in the corruption of the importation of fuel will be sent to jail. And they know he’s serious. Nobody will steal.”