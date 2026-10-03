2027: ‘Tinubu’s Presidency Is Choice Of Death’ – Amaechi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has warned Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s presidency is a choice between life and death.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the remark in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday night.

The former Governor of Rivers State also raised concern over the cost of transportation and urged Nigerians to vote for the ADC’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who, according to him, represents life.

He said, “We don’t have two choices but just one to make: the choice to be alive, because Tinubu’s presidency is the choice of death.

“My wife has staff in her shop, and they are asking for a salary increase. The transport fare from where they stay alone, out of the N70,000 you pay them in a month, takes N65,000.

“What about house rent? It has increased by 300 percent. I had somebody call me and tell me that they had increased my rent by 100 percent.

“So, the government increases your salary to N70,000 and introduces taxes that take away over 60 to 70 percent. Is the money in your pocket?

“Will you vote for Tinubu, who has taken away the money from your pocket? What about the cost of drugs? How many people have died because they can’t afford drugs? So, when you say they have a choice, they don’t. It’s only one choice, which is life, and Atiku represents life.”