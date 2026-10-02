‘Prove I’m Corrupt’ – Amaechi Dares Critics

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has challenged critics to prove allegations of corruption against him.

Naija News reports that Amaechi, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, said he is not corrupt.

According to Amaechi, corruption under President Bola Tinubu’s administration is very glaring when compared to the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Minister of Transportation added that he has been in politics since 1987, and nobody has been able to arrest him for corruption.

He said, “Corruption then is not as bad as this, you know the difference, if you are corrupt you hide it but these people are not hiding it, it’s so glaring.

“Have you asked yourself why they are finding it difficult to arrest me and I have been in politics since 1987. I read literature. I’m not an accountant; I don’t know how to keep money.

“I am waiting for the person that will prove that I am corrupt. Have you asked why they are finding it difficult to arrest me? And I’ve been in politics since 1987.”

In other news, Amaechi recently expressed concern about hunger and economic hardship in Nigeria, saying the country is in trouble.

Amaechi said the ADC would prioritise the economy, security and the fight against corruption if elected in 2027.

He made the remarks during an interview with AIT on Wednesday.

Amaechi argued that corruption remained a major obstacle to addressing the country’s economic and security challenges.

“You must deal with insecurity, economy, and corruption before this country can progress. And to do all that, corruption will have to come down because there is no money for anybody to steal,” he said.

He attributed the failure to adequately address some of the challenges to what he described as the diversion of public resources into private hands.