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‘I Will Campaign For Tinubu’ – Amaechi Gives Condition To Withdraw As Atiku’s VP Candidate

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Bola Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi
Bola Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi

Key Takeaways

  • Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said he would withdraw as Atiku’s vice-presidential candidate and campaign for President Bola Tinubu if petrol drops to ₦600 per litre.
  • Amaechi spoke on Friday on Channels Television’s Politics Today, rejecting Tinubu’s Independence Day “age of prosperity” claim and demanding proof Nigerians feel real economic relief.
  • Amaechi said he would personally visit a filling station to confirm the ₦600 price, and told doubters to follow him with a camera.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has vowed to withdraw as the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and campaign for President Bola Tinubu if petrol drops to ₦600 per litre.

Naija News Amaechi made this known on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while reacting to Tinubu’s Independence Day speech and his declaration that Nigeria had entered an “age of prosperity”.

Questioning Tinubu’s claim, Amaechi challenged Tinubu to show that Nigerians are already experiencing the promised economic improvement.

Speaking further, Amaechi used the price of petrol as a test, stating he would personally visit a filling station to establish whether the price had dropped to ₦600.

The ADC chieftain also challenged those doubting him to accompany him to the filling station with a camera.

He said, “It is about believability; who do you believe? Go to the 2005 Presidential speech; it is the same: we have turned the page, and we are about to start enjoyment,” Amaechi said.

“Have you asked one of your staff who goes by transport, how much it costs from Yanya to Abuja? Has anything come down?

“Has any price come down, has anything changed?

“I will go tomorrow morning to the petrol station to buy fuel, I will go myself, if fuel has come down to 600, I will campaign for President Tinubu.

“If you doubt me, come with your camera to my house, and I will go to the filling station and buy fuel, and I, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi will withdraw as a vice presidential candidate of Atiku and campaign for President Tinubu, if it has come down.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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