Politicians Criticising Tinubu’s Independence Day Speech Did Not Read it – Onanuga

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed opposition politicians for criticising President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day speech.

Naija News reports that Onanuga accused the opposition of ignoring Tinubu’s position on economic reforms.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏 on Friday, the presidential aide said some politicians had prepared their reactions before Tinubu delivered the October 1 address.

He said they ignored what he described as an “immutable truth” in the President’s speech.

Onanuga wrote, “ The politicians criticising President Tinubu’s October 1 speech apparently hadn’t read it. They seemed to have prepared their reactions before the speech was delivered on network TV and radio.

“Here is one immutable truth from the speech, which they pretended not to have heard and which is beyond dispute:

“Our reforms did not create the weaknesses in our economy. They confronted them. Now, as certain influential but regressive voices would have us abandon the treatment and return to the abuse of addictive subsidies, we must resist their siren song. We must remember why we began this journey and how far we have already come.

“Three and a half years later, the evidence that Nigeria’s economic outlook has improved is undeniable. Our economy has grown by over 4 per cent this year. Both oil and non-oil sectors have contributed to the renewed period of stable growth.”