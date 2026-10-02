It Is A Shame – Melaye Knocks Tinubu Over Independence Day Speech

Former federal lawmaker Senator Dino Melaye has claimed that President Bola Tinubu omitted the most critical issue of insecurity from his Independence Day speech.

Naija News reports that Melaye stated this in a post on 𝕏 on Friday.

According to the ADC chieftain, Tinubu mentioned insecurity only once in his Independence Day nationwide broadcast.

The former lawmaker alleged that more than 1,000 Nigerians were currently being held by terrorists in different forests across the country.

He also claimed that farmers were unable to access their farmlands due to insecurity, arguing that the issue should have been given greater attention in the President’s address.

He said, “President Tinubu omitted the most critical issue of insecurity in his Independence Day broadcast, mentioned insecurity only once, when over 1,000 Nigerians are in the hands of their abductors as we speak.

“Farmers cannot go to farms. Innocent souls being killed on a daily basis. It is a pity. It is a shame.”

Meanwhile, Melaye has condemned a petition urging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen and investigate alleged financial crimes involving the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that a former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, recently petitioned the EFCC to investigate Atiku’s activities during his tenure as Nigeria’s Vice President.

The petitioner gave the anti-graft agency a 14-day ultimatum, vowing that if the Commission fails to act, he would instruct his lawyers to take legal action.

In the petition, Agbonayinma alleged that sometime between 2005 and 2006, the EFCC investigated and made a report on allegations of grand corruption involving Atiku, who was then the sitting Vice President.

Reacting to the development in a post on 𝕏, Melaye described the move as shameful, stating that the petition was thrown out more than 10 years ago.

He said, “It is very shameful that an unstable character like E.J. will be writing a petition to the EFCC against Atiku Abubakar to resurrect the dead.

“A petition that was thrown out over 10 years ago is what he is trying to resurrect. What is the integrity of the commercial petitioner?

“He left APC in an elaborate press conference in Edo. Within one month, he left APC, went to ADC and then NDC, and now back to APC.

“Is that a stable character? Is that a man who can pen a petition? Of course, he is myopic and disorganised.”