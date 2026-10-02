‘The Spin Is That Tinubu Has Been Rejected’ – Keyamo Reacts As Thug Destroys APC Posters

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed displeasure over the destruction of All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign posters by a sponsored thug in a viral video online.

Naija News reports that Keyamo, in a post on 𝕏, described the incident as a planned propaganda stunt, with the spin that President Bola Tinubu has been ‘rejected’ by ‘angry’ Nigerians.

According to him, journalists did not condemn the incident, but when some members of the APC used Tinubu’s posters to cover an opposition party in Lagos State, some prominent morning programs on TV and paid blogs branded them as ‘thugs of the ruling party’.

Keyamo added that the opposition’s script and propaganda tactics are clearly meant to make the ruling party look so bad and unelectable as a basis for rejecting their apparent defeat in the forthcoming election.

He said, “Here is a sponsored thug of the opposition brandishing a weapon, destroying the posters of the ruling party somewhere in the country. It is planned as a propaganda stunt because someone deliberately set a camera to record and circulate it. Similar, planned stunts are happening in some parts of the country. The interpretation and spin given to these incidents is that the President has been ‘rejected’ by ‘angry’ Nigerians. Meanwhile, this is just one voter amongst 93,469,008 registered voters in Nigeria. No condemnation, but subtle praise by paid blogs and journalists.

“Now, flip the script. Last week, two or three persons were seen (without any weapon) using the President’s posters to cover that of an opposition party in Lagos State (not excusable too). Some prominent morning programs on TV and paid blogs went to town to brand the guys ‘thugs of the ruling party’ and amplified the videos to high heavens, shouting ‘intimidation’ and ‘democracy’ in danger.

“This is not a call on the teeming APC supporters to retaliate in any form, but this should prick the conscience of all men of goodwill. The script and propaganda tactics of the opposition is clear: make the ruling party look so bad and unelectable as a basis of rejecting their apparent defeat come January, 16, 2027.”