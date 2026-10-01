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2027: Why Tinubu Is Desperate To Remain In Power – US Firm

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • A United States advocacy firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, alleged that President Bola Tinubu is desperate to remain in power for self-serving reasons, including head-of-state immunity.
  • Von Batten-Montague-York made the claim in a brief statement on its verified X handle on Thursday, reacting to Tinubu’s Independence Day speech.
  • The firm said Tinubu’s current status as Nigeria’s President is the main barrier to any official re-examination of alleged 1980s and 1990s heroin trafficking links and a new indictment.

A United States advocacy firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is too desperate to remain in power for self-serving reasons, including something called head-of-state immunity, a doctrine that can protect sitting heads of state from the jurisdiction of foreign courts while they remain in office.

Naija News reports that Von Batten-Montague-York made the allegation in a terse statement shared on its verified 𝕏 handle on Thursday, while reacting to Tinubu’s Independence Day speech.

The firm also claimed that the only thing standing in the way of a possible official re-examination of Tinubu’s alleged role in the trafficking of heroin from Nigeria into the United States during the 1980s and 1990s is his current status.

The firm wrote, “Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is desperate to remain in power for many self-beneficial reasons, including something called head-of-state immunity, a doctrine that can protect sitting heads of state from the jurisdiction of foreign courts while they remain in office.

“Tinubu is now fully aware that the only thing standing in the way of a possible official re-examination of his alleged role in the trafficking of heroin from Nigeria into the United States during the 1980s and 1990s, and a possible new criminal indictment, is his current status as President of Nigeria.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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