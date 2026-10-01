Tinubu And His APC People Don’t Know What Is Coming – Aisha Yesufu Reacts As Delta Youths Reject, Tear Tinubu-Branded T-shirts

Activist Aisha Yesufu has reacted to the controversy surrounding the distribution of T-shirts bearing the image of President Bola Tinubu during an Independence Day event in Delta State.

Naija News reports that some youths at the event rejected and tore the Tinubu-branded shirts.

Reacting to the development in a social media post, Yesufu accused the Tinubu administration and members of the All Progressives Congress of trying to prevent Nigerians from seeing what she described as what is coming politically.

She said she initially wanted to write that Tinubu and his APC supporters did not know what was coming, but changed her view after concluding that they were aware of what was ahead and had therefore deployed measures to discourage Nigerians.

Yesufu then criticized what she described as alleged inconsistencies surrounding Tinubu’s personal details, questioning his existence, age, name and educational background.

She also questioned the use of Tinubu-branded shirts at the Delta event, asking why the President’s supporters would need to be presented in such a manner.

She wrote: “I wanted to write Tinubu and his APC people don’t know what is coming! Then I realised they actually know what is coming and that is why they have deployed everything to discourage the people so the people don’t see what is coming. Must Tinubu fake everything?Existence: FAKE! Age: FAKE! Name: FAKE! School: FAKE! Now FAKING supporters?! Haba! When will enough be enough! Well done to the Delta Youth who refuse to be part of Tinubu’s FAKE list.”