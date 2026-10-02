2027 Presidency: I Will Make Life Affordable Again – Atiku Tells Nigerians

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has promised to make petrol more affordable for Nigerians, saying his plan would involve restoring targeted fuel support for products refined in the country.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the Tinubu administration had failed to protect Nigerians from the rising cost of living, which he linked to the removal of fuel subsidy.

He made the remarks in a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

Reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day address, Atiku said the speech did not reflect the economic difficulties facing ordinary Nigerians.

He argued that while the President spoke about prosperity, the cost of fuel and other basic necessities had continued to put pressure on households.

Atiku also faulted Tinubu’s description of subsidies as addictive, insisting that government should take steps to reduce the burden of rising fuel prices on citizens.

The former Vice President further questioned the President’s claim that salaries and pensions were being paid on time and in full, saying federal workers had reported delays while pensioners continued to protest.

To support his argument for government intervention, Atiku cited Germany’s decision to reduce gasoline and diesel taxes by €0.17 per litre between October and December.

He said the measure, which was estimated to cost the German government €2.5 billion, had started bringing down fuel prices at the pump.

According to him, lower fuel prices would also reduce transportation costs and the prices of food and other essential goods.

“When petrol becomes more expensive, transport becomes more expensive. When transport costs rise, food and other essentials cost more. The hardship follows Nigerians from the filling station to the market and into their homes.

“Germany understands that when fuel prices put families under pressure, government must act. Nigerians deserve the same compassion and urgency,” he said.

Atiku explained that his proposed fuel support programme would be limited to petroleum products refined in Nigeria and would be backed by strict auditing to ensure the benefits reach consumers.

He said the plan would create jobs locally while helping to reduce the cost of living.

“Our plan is to restore targeted, budgeted support for fuel refined in Nigeria, with strict auditing and a guarantee that the benefit lowers pump prices.

“Support will follow the barrel refined here, creating jobs here and easing costs for Nigerians. It will be funded by cutting waste, protected against diversion and price manipulation, and will not apply to imported fuel,” he stated.

The ADC presidential candidate also apologized to Nigerians struggling to cope with the rising cost of living, saying many families had been forced to make difficult choices between food, transportation and other basic needs.

“To every Nigerian forced to choose between feeding a family, paying for transport or meeting another basic need, I am deeply sorry. You did not deserve this hardship.

“Tinubu made life unbearably expensive and called your suffering the price of reform. I will make life affordable again,” Atiku said.

He added that reducing fuel prices would bring relief to households through cheaper transportation, lower market prices and more money left for families to meet their needs.

“Nigeria’s wealth should ease the burden on its people,” he added.