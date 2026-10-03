‘Tinubu’s Policies Killed My Mother, It Was Difficult To Buy Drugs’ – Amaechi

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s policies contributed to the death of his mother.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made this known while speaking on the impact of Tinubu’s policies on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

Amaechi said his mother was healthy before Tinubu became President, but the situation changed as they could no longer afford the drugs she needed due to the economic hardship associated with the policies of the current administration.

The former Minister of Transportation added that removing the fuel subsidy was supposed to improve Nigerians’ living conditions but instead worsened their hardship.

He said, “The policies Tinubu introduced are killing people. I lost my mother because of the policies. We have lost people. President Tinubu’s policies killed my mother.

“Before Tinubu became President, my mother was healthy. Suddenly, when Tinubu came, it became difficult to buy drugs for my mother. I did the best I could in taking care of my mother.”

In other news, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Amaechi knows the party’s mission to defeat his principal in the 2027 election will fail.

Amaechi, previously, during a Trust TV interview before he became Atiku’s running mate, asserted that the ADC presidential candidate is unelectable because his history of winning party primaries has never translated into a general election victory.

According to the former Minister of Transportation, while Atiku has a track record of winning internal party primaries since 1992, he consistently loses the main presidential elections.

He further argued that electability in a general election matters more than winning party tickets, stating he hopes Atiku fails a primary for the first time.

Reacting to the video via his 𝕏 handle, Onanuga said Amaechi knows his joint ticket with Atiku is a joke.