This Man Is A Clown – Presidency Blasts Amaechi For Blaming Tinubu’s Policies Over Mother’s Death 

The Presidency has reacted after former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, linked the death of his mother to the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Amaechi, who is the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, made the claim during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

Naija News reports that former Rivers State governor and former Transportation Minister said his mother was healthy before Tinubu assumed office but that the rising cost of medicines later made it difficult for him to afford the drugs she needed.

“Because policies are killing people. I’ve lost my mother. Why do you think my mother couldn’t live up to 92? Tinubu was the reason. Before Tinubu, my mother was healthy. Before Tinubu, my mother was healthy. Suddenly, by the time Tinubu came, it was difficult to buy drugs for my mother. I know most of you won’t believe this”, he said during the interview on Friday.

Amaechi’s mother, Mary Amaechi, died in July 2026 at the age of eighty-nine.

Reacting to Amaechi’s comments on Saturday, Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, dismissed the former minister’s remarks.

In a post on 𝕏, Olusegun wrote, “Unfortunate. This man is a clown at this point.”