‘If You Are Not Poor Yet, You Will Soon Be Poor’ – Isaac Fayose Slams Tinubu Government

Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose has urged Nigerians to join hands and vote President Bola Tinubu out in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Fayose made the call in a video shared on his Facebook page on Friday.

He slammed the current economic state of the country, specifically focusing on the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

According to him, prosperity requires a circulating economy where wealth supports various sectors rather than being hoarded by a few individuals.

“You see this APC government, if you’re not poor yet, you will soon be poor. You can have all the money in the world, and if anything happens to you, they will fly you abroad for treatment.

“Even with all your money, you still need people carrying güns at your gate for protection. Go to the streets of Abuja; everything is dead. We must put the sweetness back by voting out this government. Tinubu must go by fire, by thunder,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fayose has said he is confident that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will win the 2027 election, regardless of whether he receives support from the Igbo community.

Naija News reports that Fayose made the claim in a video shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

He also criticised members of the Igbo community who support the All Progressives Congress-led (APC) Federal Government, describing such supporters in strong terms.

Fayose argued that, apart from the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, no Igbo politician in the past four decades had achieved what Obi had accomplished politically

He said, “Any Igbo man supporting this APC government is a wicked Igbo man.

“When it comes to politics in Igbo land, in the last 40 years, apart from late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, no other Igbo man has done what Peter Obi has done.”

The former governor’s younger brother further accused Igbo supporters of other political parties of being jealous of Obi.

“Any Igbo man that does not support Peter Obi is a wicked and jealous Igbo man,” he said.

Fayose maintained that Obi’s chances in the 2027 presidential election did not depend solely on support from the South-East.

He urged those who opposed the NDC candidate to recognise that Obi could emerge victorious regardless of their position.

“You all should know that with or without you, Obi will still win come January 2027,” he said.