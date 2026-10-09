Subsidy Is Back, We Should Thank Atiku – Rufai Oseni

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has said the fuel subsidy has returned and urged Nigerians to commend the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for bringing the need to cushion the effects of rising petrol prices to the forefront of public debate.

Naija News reports that Oseni, during ARISE Television’s The Morning Show programme on Friday, accused the Federal Government of hypocrisy for introducing a 30-day petrol discount at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations.

He argued that the discount amounted to a return of fuel subsidy, despite the Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, saying the measure was not a subsidy.

Oseni said government officials spent months defending their position, saying, ‘No, subsidy should not come back,’ describing it as an aberration, especially as preparations for the 2027 general election gained momentum.

He recalled that Atiku, in a speech delivered on September 18, argued that President Bola Tinubu could rename the intervention and take credit for it, provided it reduced the burden on Nigerians.

He said, “Subsidy is back. Welcome back, subsidy. The fact that the Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, says it’s not a subsidy does not mean it’s not a subsidy.

“Read my lips. It is a subsidy, and it is back. Who do we have to thank? Atiku Abubakar. I never knew there would be a day I would thank you, Atiku Abubakar.

“If not for you, this government wouldn’t have thought of any reprieve for anybody. If not for you, who brought the subsidy issue to the front burner, the government wouldn’t have thought of anything to cushion the effects of rising petrol prices, which have exceeded $100 per barrel since March 8.

“But today, Atiku Abubakar, take your flowers. On September 18, Atiku gave a speech, and I will quote that speech. He said, ‘President Bola Tinubu can even rename it and take the glory, as long as the pain is less on the people.’

“So, it is possible. You see, hypocrisy is so much in this country. Government officials spent all these months defending their position and saying, ‘No, subsidy should not come back. It is an aberration.

“​If we do this, if we do that, it’s an aberration.’ But when it’s one month to the election, they quickly bring it back for 30 days.

“But, as people have asked, after 30 days, when they have switched people off and held the election, will we see the outcome and then they will take it back?

“This is because a government that didn’t care for you since March 8, when petrol prices reached $100 per barrel, has now introduced a discount in the middle of October for just one month.

“So, we have seen that it was possible. This was the same President Tinubu who told us, ‘Hypocrisy is so much in this country.’ He said the state governors should use CNG to reduce transportation costs. That’s why they were pushing CNG. So, now you’ve gone back and given people a discount.

“For those who are saying it’s a discount, not a subsidy, okay, who will bear the cost of the lost profit? You people fail to understand, in basic economics, that your profit is also used to invest in a business. So, when you make the argument that it’s a discount, not a subsidy…”