Atiku Is Pained That Tinubu Outsmarted Him Politically To Get Presidency – Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is hostile toward President Bola Tinubu out of pain and bitterness.

Naija News reports that Keyamo, in a statement on Friday night, described Atiku’s recent verbal attacks against Tinubu as symptoms of “agitated depression” fueled by political defeat.

Keyamo said Atiku is obviously pained that Tinubu secured the presidency on his first attempt after the two politicians pursued parallel, decades-long political trajectories.

Recalling their political ties from when Tinubu served as Governor of Lagos State and Atiku as Vice President, Keyamo argued that the ADC presidential candidate was once viewed as higher on the political pecking order.

Keyamo further called on those close to the former Vice President to support him rather than encourage his public outbursts, stressing that Atiku’s posture risks alienating his remaining supporters as he moves toward “political oblivion.”

Quoting Ecclesiastes 9:11 to emphasise that political power is governed by divine timing, Keyamo said Atiku urgently needs mental health support at this critical time.

The statement read, “It is now very obvious that Atiku Abubakar @atiku is a pained and very bitter fellow. The pain and bitterness stems from the fact that he feels President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT finally outsmarted him politically to get the most coveted position of President and he can’t mentally deal with this fact. What we are witnessing with all his recent tantrums against Mr. President, veiled as opposition heroics, is actually a higher form of DEPRESSION in the field of mental health called AGITATED DEPRESSION.

“Recall that President Bola Tinubu was Governor of Lagos State at a time when he was Vice-President of Nigeria and was generally regarded as politically ahead of President Tinubu in the pecking order of those who aspired to be President. This is not a forum to restate the political journey these two eminent politicians embarked upon when both left their offices as Vice President and Governor in 2007, both in union sometimes and in disunion some other times, with both of their eyes fixed on the ultimate prize.

“However, through a combination of fate, luck, divine interventions and political dexterity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu finally clinched the Presidency AT THE FIRST TRY as against his never-ending ambition since 1993. Here lies his pain, anger, despair and depression.

“But let me remind Atiku Abubakar that, despite all the invectives he has poured on the President of late, power is given only by God Almighty, not by man. My most favourite Bible verse since I was 10 years old is actually Ecclesiastic 9:11 which states:

“I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.

“We should all pity Atiku Abubakar rather than goad him on. Those close to him should actually administer anti-depressants on him. Rather than win supporters, he will lose most intelligent ones by his recent posturing.

“Atiku Abubakar urgently needs mental health support at this critical time as he finally peters out into political oblivion.”