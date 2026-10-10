How Could Yorubas Allow This Level Of Slavery? – Fayose Reacts As Army Officers Supervise Bread Sharing

The younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has expressed disappointment over a viral video showing Nigerian Army officers supervising the distribution of bread as part of a campaign by some politicians.

The widely circulated video showed soldiers managing crowds during free bread distribution exercises in a Yoruba-speaking area.

Naija News reports that the viral video also led to public criticism of the Nigerian military by many Nigerians, with many netizens accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly exploiting poverty to gain political support.

Reacting to the development in a video via his Facebook page, Fayose berated the Yorubas for allowing what he described as slavery and riding on tribalism.

Fayose also accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of allegedly weaponising poverty for the purpose of electoral gain.

He wrote, “Imagine the Nigerian Army supervising the sharing of bread to people that the same Tinubu government impoverished.

“How did we get to this height of weaponizing poverty for the purpose of electoral gain? Just imagine our beloved country.. APC administration is a disaster to Nigeria, especially Tinubu’s regime

“How could Yorubas allow this level of slavery to date and still riding on tribalism to be one?”