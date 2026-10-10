Where Is The Relief Nigerians Were Promised? – Peter Obi’s Camp Knocks APC

The media office of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council to account for the administration’s record, particularly on the relief Nigerians were promised on the economy, security, and cost of living.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi’s media office spokesperson, Idris Zekeri, in a statement issued on Saturday, responded to a recent remark by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council against the former Governor of Anambra State.

APC presidential campaign council spokesperson, Dele Alake, criticised Peter Obi for claiming he won the 2023 presidential election.

Alake said Peter Obi’s remarks were troubling, arguing that a presidential candidate should substantiate election claims rather than make unsubstantiated assertions.

In response, Zekeri asked the APC to explain what Nigerians have benefited from under President Bola Tinubu’s administration since 2023.

Zekeri urged Alake to focus less on disputing Peter Obi’s claim and more on the Tinubu administration’s performance.

He said, “What significance does an electoral victory have if it fails to bring meaningful improvements to the lives of the people?

“What has that ‘victory’ delivered to ordinary citizens apart from escalating economic hardship, higher living costs, worsening poverty, and intensifying insecurity under a government marked by grandiosity and corruption?

“We recognise that the courts affirmed the official result of the 2023 presidential election. Nevertheless, a legal victory does not amount to successful governance, nor does it place an administration beyond public examination and accountability.

“Leadership should be judged not by the ability to win or appropriate an election or defend its result in court but by the capacity to transform political authority into concrete outcomes.

“Where is the relief Nigerians were promised? Where is the economic prosperity? Where are the security, affordability, and renewed hope that responsible leadership should provide?

“Victory should be measured not by what politicians celebrate at the polls but by what people can celebrate in their homes, workplaces, farms, and communities.”