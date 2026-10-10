NDC Announces Date To Unveil Obi-Kwakwanso Campaign Council

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced it will inaugurate its presidential campaign council for the 2027 general election on October 20.

Naija News reports that NDC’s national chairman, Cleopas Zuwoghe, made this known on Saturday at a press conference in Abuja.

Zuwoghe said that although the party had prepared the council’s organogram, it is consulting its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to finalise the appointments and avoid appointing officials whose loyalties could undermine its campaign.

The chairman said the party had proposed a national executive committee (NEC) meeting for October 20, during which it would inaugurate the campaign council and issue certificates of return to its candidates.

He said, “It is a sensitive election that we are going into. And we must check characters. It is not today you appoint one DG of your campaign. And in the middle of the campaign, you will hear that your DG is one leg in the NDC, one leg somewhere else.

“And will jeopardise the whole hope of this country. So they have to check and double-check.

“And to let you know, we have proposed a NEC meeting for the 20th of this month, and today is the 10th.

“So on the 20th of this month, we shall have a NEC meeting, and in that next meeting, what we intend to achieve is to formally inaugurate our presidential campaign council. Also, as a party, to give certificates of return.

“We’re the ones who give candidates tickets now. So we should be able to give our candidates certificates of return that these people are our party candidates. And we had intended to have a dinner with all our candidates to build synergy.

“But from that point, we can hit the ground running. But let me also let you know, the NDC has not been very silent, as some people would assume and say.

“We have been in Sokoto, we have been in Kaduna, on the 15th, we shall be in Enugu. So it is not to mean that we have not been working. But you know, there is a pattern that we are used to.

“And that pattern shall be unveiled in the next couple of days. As I said earlier, NDC is building an institution that shall uplift us. And that is why we are always very passionate about youth.”