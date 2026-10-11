Tinubu To Inaugurate APC Campaign Council October 14

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on October 14 as the party prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The ceremony will take place at the Presidential Villa’s Banquet Hall in Abuja, ahead of the party’s opening campaign rally in Kaduna on October 24.

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Dr Betta Edu and other APC leaders are expected to play prominent roles in the campaign.

In a statement released on Saturday, Yari, the council’s Director-General, disclosed the arrangements following a meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

Yari, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, said the President had endorsed the campaign timetable.

“The President has approved the proposed campaign timetable,” he said.

According to the schedule, the Kaduna rally will be followed by campaign engagements in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Maiduguri, Borno State.

The inauguration is expected to formally bring the council into operation and provide a platform for party leaders and stakeholders to coordinate mobilisation for the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has begun grassroots mobilisation of women, working with Edu, the council’s Director of Women Mobilisation, and other members of the directorate.

The initiative seeks to build support for the Tinubu–Shettima ticket through community outreach and nationwide engagement.