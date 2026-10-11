Kano 2027: Gwarzo Missing From INEC’s Final Governorship List

Aminu Gwarzo, identified as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano State, has been omitted from the final list of candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the three-page document, signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, lists 17 governorship candidates and their running mates but contains no entry for the NDC.

The document names Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abacha Muhammed Sani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) also have candidates on the list.

Other parties represented include the Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and New Democratic Party (NDP).

However, neither Gwarzo’s name nor an NDC governorship ticket appears in the published document.

The list details the candidates’ names, party affiliations, ages, genders, and educational qualifications, along with those of their running mates.

INEC did not explain in the document the absence of the NDC and Gwarzo.

In a related development, INEC has removed the name of former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, from the final list of governorship candidates for the February 6, 2027, election in Gombe State.

Naija News reports that INEC published the final list of 16 cleared candidates for the election, with Pantami, whose name appeared on the provisional list released on August 29, absent from the updated list.

The final list for Gombe State features Bala Bello Tinka of the ADC, Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna of the APC, and Babayo Ardo Kumo of the NDC.

Other candidates INEC cleared include Zubairu Mu’azu Halilu of the Labour Party, Lamela L. Silas of the APM, Ibrahim Jalo Abubakar of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Adamu Mohammed Ma’aji of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), among others.